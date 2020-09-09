AGOCO and Zawia Oil Refinery shut down due to Coronavirus spread

As Libya’s Coronavirus continues to spread at an exponential, and Libya’s authorities fail to control it, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) in eastern Libya and Zawia Oil Refinery in western Libya suspend operations.

As of Monday (7 Sept) AGOCO suspended work at its headquarters and at all its oilfields for 30 days.

Meanwhile, Zawia Oil Refinery also announced on Monday it was closing down for ten days between 8-17September. Employees granted an emergency holiday. Only ten percent of vital employees are allowed onto the refinery premises. Employees are barred from holding face-to-face meetings and are encouraged to use video conferencing as well as emails for regular communications to conduct company business.