Libya parties: Bouznika Dialogue resulted in important understandings

Following the session of the third day of dialogue in Morocco, a joint statement was presented at a press conference by Muhammad Khalifa Najm of the HCS and Youssef Al-Aqouri of the Tobruk-based Hor, in which they reiterated that the political dialogue is proceeding positively and constructively.

“Everyone hopes to achieve positive and tangible results that will pave the way for the completion of a comprehensive political settlement throughout the country,” the statement said.

The Anadolu news agency quoted an official at the Moroccan Foreign Ministry who preferred to stay anonymous as saying that the Libyan dialogue, which kicked off three days ago in Bouznika will resume next Thursday.

“The two parties to the Libyan dialogue held in Bouznika decided to resume talks on Thursday, to scrutinize some points in the agreement,” the Moroccan official explained.