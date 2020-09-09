Supreme Judicial Council pardons 54 prisoners in Tripoli

The Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord (GNA), announced on Tuesday, that the Supreme Judicial Council, on Monday, issued a decision to pardon approximately 54 inmates from Tripoli prisons.

The ministry noted that this decision came within the framework of the Council’s efforts to reduce overcrowding within the prison system and to keep in line with agreed procedures recommended, as a precaution to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice had released hundreds of detainees as part of its plan to reduce overcrowding in Tripoli prisons since April last.