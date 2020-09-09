Thursday , 10 September 2020
Home / Normal / Supreme Judicial Council pardons 54 prisoners in Tripoli

Supreme Judicial Council pardons 54 prisoners in Tripoli

09/09/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord (GNA), announced on Tuesday, that the Supreme Judicial Council, on Monday, issued a decision to pardon approximately 54 inmates from Tripoli prisons.

The ministry noted that this decision came within the framework of the Council’s efforts to reduce overcrowding within the prison system and to keep in line with agreed procedures recommended, as a precaution to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice had released hundreds of detainees as part of its plan to reduce overcrowding in Tripoli prisons since April last.

DetentionJustice
Supreme Judicial Council
All

Check Also

Resurgent Russia: View From Libya

Putin has dispatched mercenaries to Libya’s civil war, exploiting the protracted conflict to carve out …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved