Education Ministry postpones classes after virus spike

“Classes will be delayed to reassess the epidemiological situation,” said Minister of Education, Mohamed Ammari Zayed on Wednesday, noting that the National Examination Center will release the schedules of exam taking into consideration the physical and social distancing in classes.

Ammari Zayed explained in a statement on Facebook he would communicate with the Minister of Local Government to issue a circular to the mayors of municipalities, asking them not to take any decision to suspend classes, except after referring to the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry will consider the budget allocated to provide the needs of private schools in terms of confronting the Coronavirus pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of students, a statement by the Ministry of Education said.