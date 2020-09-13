Monday , 14 September 2020
Home / Normal / Eastern Libya demonstrators shot at, burn state buildings

Eastern Libya demonstrators shot at, burn state buildings

13/09/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Demonstrations continued and spread in eastern Libya over the last three days.

Besides the now usual burning of rubbish and tyres, demonstrators in Benghazi set fire to the (parliament) House of Representatives building as well as to the seat of the Interim Government recognized by the HoR.

In Marj, there are reports that at least two demonstrators were injured after they were shot at by security forces as they set fire to the Security Directorate.

Marj Municipality, while confirming its citizens right to peaceful demonstrations called on them to respect public property and keep to peaceful protests.

In turn, the eastern-based Ministry of Interior called on demonstrators not to damage state headquarters or to exceed the right to demonstrate and peaceful expression.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersExecutive Authorities
Benghazi

Check Also

Turkish Defence Minister: We totally support Libya to establish a regular army

The Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar confirmed his country’s support for all Libyans to achieve …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved