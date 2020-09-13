Protests in Tripoli against latest decisions made by Al-Sarraj

The protesters, who gathered in front of the Presidential Council headquarters, called for better living conditions and services.

Meanwhile, the gathering of Volcano of Rage Operation injured fighters as well as civil societies and journalists also rejected the appointment of persons who support Haftar, especially Mohammed Bayo, who has been a mouthpiece for Haftar and his war on civilians in Tripoli.

They called for ending corruption and holding the corrupt officials accountable as well as to speed the process of adopting a constitution that allows the transitional phase to end so elections can be held. They urged to activate the National Guard decision to contain all revolutionary fighters and Volcano of Rage operation fighters as well.

They called on the Presidential Council for better living conditions and handling power cuts, lack of cash at the banks. They also touched on the injured treatment issue, asking administrative control authorities to help prevent tampering with this file.