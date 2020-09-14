HoR and HSC Cairo delegations reach agreements – including constitutional elections by October 2021

Delegations from Libya’s House of Representatives (HoR) and High State Council (HSC) reached agreement on several issues during their meetings in Cairo from 10-13 September.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the two delegations agreed on the need to announce a roadmap for each phase to end Libya’s transitional political stage which has been ongoing since 2011.

They agreed to manage the rest of the current transition stage and address the issues that hinder solutions by setting a date for elections no later than October 2021.

The two sides agreed to set a date for the constitutionally based electoral process with consideration for the draft constitution, which was voted on by members of the drafting body in the Libyan city of Al-Beida in 2017.

They also agreed to restructure the current Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord to the 3+1 formula of one President and two Deputies and an independent Prime Minister.

This to be achieved through a vote of the HoR and the HSC as prescribed by the 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement and constitutional rules.

The two parties also agreed to address issues related to the efficiency of wealth management and equitable distribution of resources, within economic mechanisms that achieve decentralization and ensure the reduction of the suffering of the Libyan people.

The need to complete the national reconciliation and justice project to ensure the return of Libyans to their homeland and homes and to address their differences was also agreed.