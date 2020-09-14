Tuesday , 15 September 2020
Home / Normal / Tunisia appoints new Ambassador to Tripoli, speculation of embassy reopening
Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2015-06-14 23:02:32Z | | ß

Tunisia appoints new Ambassador to Tripoli, speculation of embassy reopening

14/09/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of a new Ambassador to Tripoli on Saturday. He is Assaad Ajili.

The announcement came as part of a large batch of diplomatic appointments by the President of Tunisia.

The appointment has led to speculation in Libya that Tunisia will reopen its Tripoli embassy after a closure lasting six years.

It will be recalled that Tunisia had closed its Tripoli embassy in October 2014, and its Consulate General in July 2015, as a result of deteriorating security conditions and the kidnapping of Tunisian diplomats by suspected Libyan militants/extremists.

Last week, the Tunisian President expressed his country’s readiness to contribute to relaunching the political process in Libya by hosting a national

International Relations and Cooperation
States
All

Check Also

Bashaga forms a new department to combat financial crimes and terrorist financing activities

The Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, has formed an entirely new section under his office, …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved