Tunisia appoints new Ambassador to Tripoli, speculation of embassy reopening

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of a new Ambassador to Tripoli on Saturday. He is Assaad Ajili.

The announcement came as part of a large batch of diplomatic appointments by the President of Tunisia.

The appointment has led to speculation in Libya that Tunisia will reopen its Tripoli embassy after a closure lasting six years.

It will be recalled that Tunisia had closed its Tripoli embassy in October 2014, and its Consulate General in July 2015, as a result of deteriorating security conditions and the kidnapping of Tunisian diplomats by suspected Libyan militants/extremists.

Last week, the Tunisian President expressed his country’s readiness to contribute to relaunching the political process in Libya by hosting a national