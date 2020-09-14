Turkish Defence Minister: We totally support Libya to establish a regular army

The Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar confirmed his country’s support for all Libyans to achieve unity in their country and assist them in establishing Libya’s regular army to preserve Libyan security and sovereignty.

Akar said, during an interview with the Turkish Anadolu Agency, that many countries and institutions sustained silence regarding Haftar and his militia’s attacks in Libya.

Earlier this month, Akar confirmed, during a meeting with his Libyan counterpart, that Ankara would continue its training and consultation activities in both the military and security fields in Libya.