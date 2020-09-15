Bashaga forms a new department to combat financial crimes and terrorist financing activities

The Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, has formed an entirely new section under his office, to combat financial crimes, money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The department is to be charged with gathering information and data, whilst investigating crimes of theft, pillaging of public funds, money laundering and financing of terrorism, in addition to collecting evidence to the incidents which have been referred on to the security and judicial authorities.
The department will also exchange information with the relevant authorities and take all necessary measures to detect the perpetrators of financial crimes in coordination with local, regional and international bodies.