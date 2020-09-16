Hungary confirms readiness to develop the Libyan security services

The Charge D’Affairs in the Hungarian Embassy in Libya expressed his country’s readiness to provide its expertise and technology to the security services of the Ministry of Interior and to contribute to the development of the ministry.

In his meeting with the Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, in Tripoli on Tuesday, the Hungarian diplomate affirmed that his country is ready to provide training programs for the ministry’s employees, according to their specialties.

Both sides also discussed a number of other issues, including concerns of the interior sector in terms of training and development and the use of modern scientific technology in the security field.