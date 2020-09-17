Libya: 30 activists arrested during protests

According to the Libyan Crime Monitoring Organisation, 30 activists have been arrested in the city of Al-Marj since 12 September, following a wave of protests that have swept the area.

The organisation revealed in a statement that on Monday the security forces arrested activist Monem Mohamed Al-Nazuri, who participated in the protests.

According to preliminary figures, the number of detainees has reached 30. The organisation is however still working on documenting the arrests.

The organisation called on the Ministry of Interior of the interim government, affiliated with the Tobruk Parliament, to end the arbitrary arrests and release the demonstrators immediately, while holding it responsible for the detainees’ safety.

Last Thursday, the cities of Benghazi and Al-Marj witnessed protests during which the demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the deteriorating services, low living standards and power outages.

Videos circulating on social media platforms and published by local media showed hundreds of demonstrators in Benghazi blocking roads and setting tyres alight, while many protesters shared video footage of themselves burning Haftar’s photos.