Sirte-Jufra Operations Room increases patrols after observing dubious movements

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the room Abdelhadi Drah told Libya Al-Ahrar TV Channel that (Antonov and Ilyushin) military cargo aircraft arrived from Syria’s Lattakia to Libya’s Al-Bayda.

Drah added that three vehicles carrying Russian mercenaries was heading to Sirte and Jufra at a time the Libyan dialogue was ongoing in Egypt, Morocco and Switzerland.

The Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord announced more than once that Haftar’s forces had been building up their military presence and mobilizing forces and mercenaries in the region, in violation of the deescalation efforts and the ceasefire announced on August 21.