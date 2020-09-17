Turkey, Russia close to agreement on ceasefire and political solution in Libya

Friday , 18 September 2020
17/09/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Turkey and Russia have inched closer to a deal on a ceasefire and political process in Libya during their latest meetings in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk late on Wednesday.

Both sides held this week a new round of talks on developments in Syria and Libya, which was expected to end on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia aimed to consolidating ceasefire in Libya, adding that Moscow supports the other party (Haftar) while Ankara supports the legitimate Government of National Accord.

The last round of talks before the one on last Tuesday was held in Moscow from August 31 to September 01.

