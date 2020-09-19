Monday , 21 September 2020
Home / Normal / Operation IRINI: We have reached full operational capacity

Operation IRINI: We have reached full operational capacity

19/09/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

Operation IRINI announced that it had reached its full operational capacity, enabling it to take all necessary measures to accomplish its mission.

Operation IRINI confirmed on its official twitter account that the provision of assets for the operation has been supplied mainly by Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Poland.

Last May, the European Union launched the IRINI mission to monitor the implementation of an embargo on weapons into Libya, and to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean to monitor suspect ships, transporting both weapons and mercenaries into Libya.

Border ManagementInternational Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersRegional OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Al-Namroush: We have begun restructure of the Armed Forces and our links with Turkey are ongoing

The Minister of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Salah Al-Namroush, said that …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved