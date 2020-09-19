Operation IRINI: We have reached full operational capacity

Operation IRINI announced that it had reached its full operational capacity, enabling it to take all necessary measures to accomplish its mission.

Operation IRINI confirmed on its official twitter account that the provision of assets for the operation has been supplied mainly by Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Poland.

Last May, the European Union launched the IRINI mission to monitor the implementation of an embargo on weapons into Libya, and to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean to monitor suspect ships, transporting both weapons and mercenaries into Libya.