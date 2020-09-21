Tightened security measures in Benghazi ahead of protests

Benghazi in eastern Libya has seen strict security measures and deployment of pro-Haftar armed men on main streets ahead of protests.

Haftar’s forces have set up checkpoints on the streets to search for certain people ahead of protests scheduled for Monday evening to call for better living conditions.

Haftar’s forces have also made arrests of several people in Benghazi for fear they would be part of the protests.

Activists from Benghazi said Sunday on social media they would take to streets to protest against corruption of government, military and state officials, and call for elections to end the current transitional phase entities.

They said they would call for freezing assets of the corrupt and a travel ban against them so they would be held accountable for their violations.