Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure on Zueitina oil port

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the lifting of force majeure on Zueitina oil port as of September 22, saying that the operator of the Zueitina Oil Company has been instructed to initiate production arrangements.

“During the past two days, we conducted a security assessment of Zueitina port and Zueitina Oil Company’s fields. The assessment was positive and it concluded that there is a significant improvement in the security situation that allows the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume production and exports to global markets.” NOC said.

It is worth noting that Zueitina Oil Company is the main supplier of LPG and also an important source for the coastline system, which enables the rest of the operators to supply the North Benghazi and Zueitina power plants with gas that alleviates the suffering of the people in the greater city of Benghazi and its suburbs and provides clean and regular natural gas, according to a statement by the NOC.

The NOC added that the ports of Hariga, Brega, and Zueitina are therefore classified as safe ports.

“The remaining oil fields and ports are being evaluated according to the safety and security standards in force in the national oil sector.” NOC indicated.