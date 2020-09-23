Al-Sirraj, Al-Mishri stress need to demilitarize Sirte and Jufra

The Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj and the Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri reiterated Wednesday the need to demilitarize Sirte and Jufra.

The two officials stressed in a meeting in Tripoli the need to commit to ceasefire and end of fighting across Libya, reiterating the need for the resumption of oil production and exports to be under the sole oversight of the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli.

They also stressed the need to continue the positive steps leading to building trust among parties to enable the auditing of Tripoli and Al-Bayda Central Bank of Libya’s branches.

Al-Sirraj and Al-Mishri reiterated commitment to Berlin conference conclusions and Security Council Resolution (0152) as well as the three tracks of solution in Libya that pave the way for elections.