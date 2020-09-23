Guterres warns of fresh round of clashes in Libya

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, warned that risks of renewed confrontation in Libya are intensifying, noting his disturbance of the massive concentration of mercenaries and weapons that violate the Security Council resolutions, as he put it.

In his centerpiece address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Guterres appealed for cooperation to reach an effective ceasefire agreement in Libya.

He also called for the resumption of political talks between warring parties in Libya, stressing to provide fresh impetus to support peace and reconciliation in countries experiencing continuous conflicts.

“Now is the time for a collective new push for peace and reconciliation. I appeal for a stepped-up international effort – led by the Security Council – to achieve a global ceasefire by the end of this year. We have 100 days. The clock is ticking,” the UN chief said.