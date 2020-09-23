Sisi holds meeting in Cairo with Haftar and Saleh

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Wednesday with Khalifa Haftar and Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aqila Saleh in Cairo in the presence of Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel.

The Egyptian Presidency said the meeting discussed latest developments in Libya and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and push forward the UN-led peace process.

Haftar and Saleh arrived Tuesday in Cairo upon Sisi’s invitation in what sources close to Saleh described as “a way to bridge the gap between Haftar and Saleh after diaputes have surfaced recently”.

Pro-Haftar media said the meeting discussed the “misunderstanding” between Haftar and Saleh in some issues as Haftar gave Egypt a document of conditions for reopening oil, saying a bank account for the revenues should be opened abroad.

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Wednesday with Khalifa Haftar and Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aqila Saleh in Cairo in the presence of Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel.

The Egyptian Presidency said the meeting discussed latest developments in Libya and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and push forward the UN-led peace process.

Haftar and Saleh arrived Tuesday in Cairo upon Sisi’s invitation in what sources close to Saleh described as “a way to bridge the gap between Haftar and Saleh after diaputes have surfaced recently”.

Pro-Haftar media said the meeting discussed the “misunderstanding” between Haftar and Saleh in some issues as Haftar gave Egypt a document of conditions for reopening oil, saying a bank account for the revenues should be opened abroad.