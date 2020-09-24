Friday , 25 September 2020
Home / Normal / Protests in Gharyan calling for municipal elections

Protests in Gharyan calling for municipal elections

24/09/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Residents in the city of Gharyan held a protest on Wednesday, demanding municipal council elections in the city.

The protesters raised banners calling for a peaceful transmission of power, chanting “the current municipal council is expired,” according to images circulated on social platforms.

It is noteworthy that residents of Gharyan elected their first Municipal Council in April 2014, headed by Youssef Badiri, within a legal mandate set at four years, but the security conditions did not allow elections to take place on the specified date at the time, which was scheduled to be in 2018.

Electoral Process
Local AuthoritiesPolitical Parties and Groups
Jabal al Gharbi

Check Also

GNA head says fragile Libya peace at risk by rival forces

The head of Libya’s internationally recognised government has called on rival forces to lay down …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved