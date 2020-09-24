Protests in Gharyan calling for municipal elections

Residents in the city of Gharyan held a protest on Wednesday, demanding municipal council elections in the city.

The protesters raised banners calling for a peaceful transmission of power, chanting “the current municipal council is expired,” according to images circulated on social platforms.

It is noteworthy that residents of Gharyan elected their first Municipal Council in April 2014, headed by Youssef Badiri, within a legal mandate set at four years, but the security conditions did not allow elections to take place on the specified date at the time, which was scheduled to be in 2018.