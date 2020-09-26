Tripoli militia clashes underscore urgent need for much-needed militia DDR

Yesterday’s militia clashes in Tripoli’s Tajura suburb underscores the urgent need for much-needed reform of the country’s militias, UNSMIL said.

Both militias are recognized by the internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripoli led by Faiez Serraj. The clashes led to the deaths of militia members from both sides as well as damage to property.

Militia reform, or Demilitarization, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), is prescribed in the Skhirat 2015 Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) which is Libya’s current political roadmap and framework recognized by the international community through UN Security Council Resolutions.

In its statement yesterday, UNSMIL said it was ‘‘following with great concern the clashes between two armed groups in Tajoura, a civilian-populated neighborhood in Tripoli, involving heavy weapons, which resulted in damages to private properties and put civilians in harm’s way.

The Mission calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, and reminds all parties of their obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law. This act underscores the urgent need for much-needed reform of the Libyan security sector’’.