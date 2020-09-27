Libya: 15 migrants die after boat sinks off Libyan coast

Monday , 28 September 2020
27/09/2020 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

At least 15 people died when rubber boats carrying irregular migrants sank Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea near Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Anadolu Agency reported.

Libyan Coast Guard teams detected the boats carrying 120 irregular migrants, the IOM said on social media.

At least 105 of the migrants were rescued.

The Mediterranean Sea is the favored route for migrants from Africa, most traveling through Libya, who are trying to get into Europe through Italy and the island of Malta.

