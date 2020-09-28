‘‘Positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation’’ at Libya security and military talks in Egypt: UNSMIL

UNSMIL has commended the positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya demonstrated at the security and military talks held today by the two opposing Libyan sides in Egypt’s Hurghada.

In its statement today, UNSMIL said ‘‘on 28 Sep 2020, in Hurghada, Egypt, military and police teams from eastern and western Libya met and began security and military talks, in the framework of the ongoing (5+5) Joint Military Commission talks, with the facilitation of UNSMIL.

UNSMIL extends its deep gratitude to the Egyptian government for making these important talks possible and for its generous hosting of the delegations. We also extend our thanks to the two delegations who have demonstrated a positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya.

UNSMIL expects that the outcome of these face-to-face meetings will be mainstreamed into the 5+5 Joint Military Commission’’.

In a busy month of talks, Libyan talks were also held in Montreux and Rabat, Morocco this month.