Detained Italian fishermen in Benghazi referred to the military prosecutor

The Italian agency Nova confirmed that the authorities in eastern Libya referred the Italian fishermen held in Benghazi to the military prosecutor.

The agency quoted an official as saying that the Italian fishermen are to be transferred to the military court next month in Benghazi on charges of entering and fishing in Libyan waters without prior permission.

The Italian Prime Minister promised to find an agreeable solution to the problem of the fishermen detained in eastern Libya since the beginning of this month.