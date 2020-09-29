What exactly is happening in Libya?

After more protests a couple of weeks ago in Benghazi, where the government’s headquarters were set on fire and major roads were blocked, it’s been reported that Haftar’s government has submitted its resignation. This resignation is to be reviewed by the government’s lawmakers in their next meeting, but no date has been set for this meeting. In addition to this resignation, the leader of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez el-Sarraj, has recently announced that he too will be stepping down from his role by the end of October 2020.

But how did we get to this point?

The 2011 ‘Arab Spring’ and the fall of Gaddafi

To understand what is happening in Libya today, we have to go back to 2011 and the protests that kicked it all off. Libyans had grown tired and frustrated with living under a tightly controlled and corrupt dictatorship. People had endured just over forty years of Muammer Gaddafi’s rule, which involved a quashed freedom of speech, a heavy and violent police state, and the squandering of wealth. So, with protests breaking out in surrounding countries, the people decided enough was enough.

These protests quickly evolved into a rebellion and a civil war between Gaddafi loyalists, and those who wished to oust his government. The UN Security Council froze Gaddafi’s assets and restricted his, and his inner circle’s, travel in February 2011, but the fighting would go on for several more months. This fighting also involved NATO military intervention, which bombed military sites but also collaterally civilian areas.