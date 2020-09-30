Libya’s Anti-Corruption Commission discusses recovery of corruptly obtained Libyan assets and funds

Libya’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) yesterday reviewed and discussed the recovery of corruptly obtained state assets and looted funds as well as a questionnaire on the matter.

The NACC reported that the meeting completed the discussion of responses on the gaps in the review (State of Libya) in the second phase of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The discussion took place during the Government Expert Group which included a representative of the United Nations Anti-Corruption Liaison Office, a representative of the Ministry of Justice, head of the Investigations and Complaints Section of the Central Bank of Libya, a representative of the Compliance Unit of the Central Bank of Libya, and a representative of the Ministry of Interior.

At the meeting, Interior Ministry also asked the NACC to coordinate the establishment of a bilateral agreement between it and the Interior Ministry to discuss mutual cooperation.