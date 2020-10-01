Civilian plane prevented from landing at Sabha Airport by Haftar’s militias

Afriqiyah Airways announced the complete suspension of its flights from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli to Sabha Airport in south Libya, following the prevention of a plane, carrying 100 civilian passengers, from landing at Sabha Airport by Haftar’s militias.

Sources from Sabha confirmed that a group of gunmen affiliated with Haftar lined the runway, forcing the pilot to return to Mitiga Airport for the safety of passengers.

Haftar’s militias announced days ago the forced closure of Sabha Civil Airport, merely days following its reopening.