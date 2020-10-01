Thursday , 1 October 2020
Home / Normal / Civilian plane prevented from landing at Sabha Airport by Haftar’s militias

Civilian plane prevented from landing at Sabha Airport by Haftar’s militias

01/10/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

Afriqiyah Airways announced the complete suspension of its flights from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli to Sabha Airport in south Libya, following the prevention of a plane, carrying 100 civilian passengers, from landing at Sabha Airport by Haftar’s militias.

Sources from Sabha confirmed that a group of gunmen affiliated with Haftar lined the runway, forcing the pilot to return to Mitiga Airport for the safety of passengers.

Haftar’s militias announced days ago the forced closure of Sabha Civil Airport, merely days following its reopening.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Army
Sabha

Check Also

Libya’s oil production reaches 300,000 bpd a week after resumption

Libya’s oil production has more than tripled since the port blockade has been lifted, reaching …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved