High Council of State confirms delay of Libyan dialogue in Bouznika indefinitely

The spokesman told Libya Alahrar TV on Wednesday that the second round slated for Thursday was postponed and added that the Head of the HCS, Khalid Al-Mishri needed to see some common ground with the other party regarding many issues before going to Morocco.

Al-Mishri was scheduled to visit Morocco Wednesday and participate, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aqila Saleh, in the Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco, on Thursday, according to his spokesman.

Local news outlets said the reason behind the delay of the Libyan Dialogue’s second round is the inflexibility of the House of Representatives’ members regarding the selection of candidates for state sovereign positions.

Meanwhile, the Tripoli-based House of Representatives rejected the Bouznika talks and rendered them unilateral, saying those who participated in the talks would be accountable for any outcomes as they would be illegal.