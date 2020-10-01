Sirte-Jufra Operations Room: Current dialogue is a maneuver to prolong transitional phase

The room said in a televised statement that these talks and meetings aim to split power among the participants, adding that instead of such meetings, they should go to referendum on the constitution and then hold general elections so that the transitional government can be dismissed after all the corruption and squandering of public funds it did.

The room said its forces would always be ready to defend Libyans and thwart any projects that aim at bringing back corrupt officials and criminals to power.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Mohammed Abdelnasser said the Libyan Dialogue’s second round was postponed indefinitely.

The spokesman told Libya Alahrar TV on Wednesday that the second round slated for Thursday was postponed and added that the Head of the HCS, Khalid Al-Mishri needed to see some common ground with the other party regarding many issues before going to Morocco.

Al-Mishri was scheduled to visit Morocco Wednesday and participate, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aqila Saleh, in the Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco, on Thursday, according to his spokesman.

UNSMIL said delegations representing the Government of National Accord and Haftar’s forces as well as comprising police and military officers, concluded two days of security and military talks, facilitated by UNSMIL, in the city of Hurghada, Egypt.

UNSMIL said in a statement on Wednesday that discussions were marked by a spirit of responsibility, transparency and mutual trust as they addressed a number of pressing security and military issues, including confidence-building measures; security arrangements in an area to be defined at a later stage within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) talks; in addition to tasks and responsibilities of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG).