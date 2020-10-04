Libyan Dialogue delegations agree on criteria of selecting names for sovereign positions

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) and House of Representatives (HoR) said the Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco had been positive and their two delegations had reached some sort of understanding on criteria for selecting individuals to hold sovereign positions as per (article 15) of Skhirat agreement.

The remarks came in a joint statement by the HoR and HCS in Bouznika after the end of the second round of the Libyan Dialogue.

The statement said the meetings between the two delegations were still ongoing regarding (article 15) of the Libyan Political Agreement signed in Skhirat i 2015, which says the HoR should consult with HCS to reach consensus on selecting individuals of sovereign positions.

Libyan Dialogue has been hosted by Bouznika in Morocco between the High Council of State of the Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives. It has led to agreement on the need for compromise as the first round locked off.

The Libyan Dialogue came after the two sides announced a ceasefire in August.