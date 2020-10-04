NOC urges Security Council to sanction 19 persons behind oilfields’ shutdown

The list sent by the NOC to the Security Council via the Libyan ambassador to the UN Taher El Sonni included military officers, media personalities and tribal leaders. It included Haftar’s spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari for his calls for shutting down oil fields and ports.

The list also included accusations against some persons of forcing workers at Al-Feel oilfield to stop operations, in addition to accusations against a person named Abdelkarim Al-Rouni of attacking service teams at Acacous oilfield, while Mohammed Al-Shitri and Saleh Al-Mismari were named as being involved in closing Zueitina oilfield.

The NOC said shutting down oil fields caused 10 billion dollars in financial losses as the output and exports had been blocked since January 18, 2020.

The NOC also linked solving the power outages’ crisis to the resumption of oil production at the fields as all refineries had been closed over the last eight months.