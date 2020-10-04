Tuesday , 6 October 2020
Home / Normal / Russian planes brings more pro-Haftar Syrian mercenaries to Libya

Russian planes brings more pro-Haftar Syrian mercenaries to Libya

04/10/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

A Russian cargo plane carrying Syrian fighters landed in Libya’s Sirte province, controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan army said on Saturday.

The aircraft arrived at 11.00 a.m. local time (0900GMT) at the Ghardabiya Airbase, according to officials from the Sirte and Jufra operation department of the Libyan army.

On August 21, the Libyan government announced a truce and ordered its military to stop operations against Haftar’s militias.

However, the Libyan army has since reported several breaches of the cease-fire by the militias.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesStates
Sirte

Check Also

Libyan Dialogue delegations agree on criteria of selecting names for sovereign positions

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) and House of Representatives (HoR) said the Libyan …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved