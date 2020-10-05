Explosion resounds in one of the Libyan Army camps in Janzour

The Fursan Janzour Brigade of the Libyan Army issued an explanation regarding an explosion which occurred on Monday in an ammunition store at the brigade’s headquarters in Janzour, which caused public panic in the surrounding areas.

The brigade said in a notice posted on its official Facebook page that the incident occurred as a result of an unexpected explosion of war remnant weapons, which had been collected and stored at the location subsequent to the attack on Tripoli.

It added that it had been planned to dispose of these remnants of war shortly, however, an electrical short-circuit in the warehouse housing the weapons led to an explosion, causing damage mainly to the storehouse.