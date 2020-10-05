UNSMIL reaffirms commitment to assist the investigations into mass graves

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has confirmed its commitment in assisting, in any way possible, the investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Justice in the matter of the discovery of mass graves, in order to collect data and information.

UNSMIL made it clear, through its acting Head, Stephanie Williams, that the committee’s investigations will clearly address all cases of forced disappearance, with the aim of making its findings public and transparent and to discover the fate and whereabouts of those victims still at large, with the aim of punishing the criminals responsible.

Williams added that the preponderance of a tribal culture of impunity and total lack of accountability reinforces the tenacity of so called ‘field executions’, indefensible killings, kidnapping and sudden disappearances, torture and last but not least, gender-based and sexual violence cases.