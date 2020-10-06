Libya’s Interior Ministry inks MoU with the US K2 Intelligence

Libya’s Interior Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with the US (K2 Intelligence) firm specialized in the field of financial integrity and anti-terrorist financing, according to a tweet by Fathi Bashagha, Minister of Interior of the Government of National Accord on Monday.

Bashagha explained that by cooperating with K2 Intelligence, the ministry aims to lay out a national strategy to combat terrorist financing, money laundering, and track related networks, as well developing a department in the Ministry of Interior to deal with such matters.

“This partnership will help us track financial crimes and their networks inside and abroad. It will also ensure a secure and reliable system for exchanging information,” Bashagha added.

The step comes within the framework of the ministry’s general policy to combat corruption and elaborate a basis for establishing departments needed for implementing the ministry’s strategies professionally and efficiently, according to Bashagha.