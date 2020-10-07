Attorney General orders the detention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afriqiyah Airways

The Investigation Department of the Attorney General’s Office ordered the imprisonment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Afriqiyah Airways, Mustafa Matoug, along with a number of officials, in connection with corruption cases, charging them with causing serious mishandling of public funds.

Yet another order was issued to arrest and imprison Fawzi Al-Ramalli, Director of the Africa Trade and Investment Company in the state of Mauritius, which is affiliated to the Libyan Aid Fund, accusing him of misusing funds entrusted to him on unspecified general purposes, other than that for which it was intended, notwithstanding the fact that he was discharged from his duties.

The Investigation Department also ordered the detention of the Head of Sahara Bank, Al-Mukhtar Branch, on serious charges of abuse of power, with the intention of assisting and benefitting others.