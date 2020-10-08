Libyan coastguards receive two vessels after being repaired in Tunisia

The Libyan coast guard has received two of its vessels after being repaired in Bizerte port in Tunisia with Italy and the European Union funding the maintenance work as part of the European Union Emergency Trust Fund.

The two vessels will boost Libyan coastguards’ capabilities of search and rescue operations, handling of human trafficking and organized crime on the coastline, according to EU delegation to Libya.

“The refitting of these two vessels has been a prime example of the constructive cooperation between the European Union, an EU member state – Italy, and Libya,” said EU Ambassador-designate to Libya, Jose Sabadell, who witnessed the handover of the vessels to the GACS in Bizerte.

“We all have a joint interest: stability and security in Libya, and the EU remains committed to support the Libyan people in this effort.” He added.

Meanwhile, General Mohamed Alfituri Ahmed, Director of the Libyan coast guard, expressed his gratitude for the support of the EU and the Italian Ministry of Interior, saying the joint objective is the fight against trafficking and organized crime.