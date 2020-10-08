UN welcomes HCS, Tobruk HoR agreements in Morocco

The UN has welcomed the understandings reached between the High Council of State and the House of Representatives in Tobruk regarding the criteria for appointments to key institutions.

“We appreciate all efforts aimed at bringing Libyans together to address contentious issues, including the talks that took place in Morocco, Switzerland, and Egypt.” spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said during a press briefing at New York, reaffirming support to the deal reached in the Moroccan Bouznika.

The UN Secretary-General spokesman emphasized that these efforts will lay the ground for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, facilitated by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, which is planned to take place in the coming weeks, according to the statement.