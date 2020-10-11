RFI says Haftar used his private jet to smuggle gold, launder money

RFI said Haftar’s Falcon 900 landed in Turkey twice last July and then landed during the same period in Abu Dhabi, while it then landed at the private Emirati airport of Al Batine, which is reserved for businessmen.

“This private jet attracts the attention of “flight tracking” enthusiasts who monitor flights in real time and trace their movements. Usually, this aircraft is used by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, but more and more frequently, it is used by his relatives for trafficking and money laundering.” RFI indicated.

According to the report, this operation comes a few weeks after a similar flight of Haftar’s private jet to Venezuela where relatives of Haftar have exchanged dollars for gold bars.

“It is mostly the sons of Haftar, Khalid, Saddam, Al Siddik and a handful of nearby officers who use the Falcon to carry out their business. The goal being, according to several specialists, to finance and preserve the politico-military entity established by Haftar in eastern Libya.” RFI explained.

It also indicated that Libyan gold is also being sold through Saddam Haftar to the UAE for weapons, mercenaries and dollars.

“Khalifa Haftar’s banking deals go through Khaled and Saddam Haftar’s accounts through Emirati banks, according to the report.” The report indicated.

Haftar’s sons stole the money reserved at the Central Bank of Libya’s branch in Benghazi in 2017, while the governor in eastern region Ali Al-Hibri covered it up by claiming the funds were damaged by sewage. The UN panel of experts also named Haftar and his sons behind this heist.