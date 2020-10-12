Tuesday , 13 October 2020
Home / Normal / More mass graves discovered in Tarhuna

More mass graves discovered in Tarhuna

12/10/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons has discovered three more mass graves in the city of Tarhuna.

The Authority said in a statement, that the discovery of the new graves came after many days of search and exploration in the city.

It added that the graves were found close to one another, indicating that work has been completed on at least one of the graves, leaving a further four human remains to be recovered and the other two graves are due to be completed by Tuesday morning.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyCore Security & Justice Providers
Murqub

Check Also

UN urges Libyans to prioritise national interest in November talks

The UN’s Libya envoy on Monday urged rival parties to place the national interest before political ambitions when they …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved