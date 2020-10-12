More mass graves discovered in Tarhuna

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons has discovered three more mass graves in the city of Tarhuna.

The Authority said in a statement, that the discovery of the new graves came after many days of search and exploration in the city.

It added that the graves were found close to one another, indicating that work has been completed on at least one of the graves, leaving a further four human remains to be recovered and the other two graves are due to be completed by Tuesday morning.