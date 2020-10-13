GNA’s Volcano of Rage Operation leaders reject including Haftar in any political dialogue

A meeting for the leaders and Al-Sarraj, included Chief of Staff, Defense Minister, Sirte-Jufra Operations Room commander and other high-profile military personalities; almost 17 of Volcano of Rage Operation senior leaders.

The military leadership objected to what they described as marginalizing their roles in the various ongoing dialogue tracks, urging for selecting qualified people for the upcoming cabinet and for appointing some officials to take care of the issue of the injured fighters.

“The meeting went on for six hours and the leaders expressed reservations about the performance and work of the Presidential Council in services and politics.” The sources explained.

Military leaders of Volcano of Rage Operation took part in some dialogue tracks, but they were left out of many others, such as Bouznika dialogue, which some of them think it could lay the foundation for power split between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, expecting that eventually, these dialogue tracks would lead to Haftar remaining in the political scene or to him mobilizing forces and wage a new war just like he did when Ghadames dialogue was about to take place in April 2019.