Foreign Minister concerned about African Union’s sanctions on Libya

The Foreign Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Mohammed Sayala has expressed concern over the African Union Commission’s memorandum that says it will slap sanctions on Libya as it didn’t pay the contribution funds of 2020 before the end of last September.

Sayala said Wednesday the Foreign Ministry didn’t receive official forms of financial dues to be contributed to the African Union, adding that the period between notification and deadline of payment is very short and that Libya is now working on paying the funds in the coming period after administrative procedures are completed.

Sayala urged for decreasing the financial contributions of member states of the African Union in 2021 as part of “austerity measures” amid the ongoing shaky economic conditions caused by Coronavirus, adding that they can make up the decreased sums in upcoming budgets of the African Union.

He said Libya hopes that the African Union applies the system of quotas in providing jobs for member states, adding that they hope the employees of the union are selected by their qualifications and merits.