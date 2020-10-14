Thursday , 15 October 2020
Home / Normal / Lavrov accuses US of hindering appointment of new UN envoy to Libya
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 07: Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergey V. Lavrov delivers a keynote speech at the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 7, 2015 in Munich, Germany. Foreign ministers and defense ministers from countries across the globe are meeting to discuss current global security issues, in particular the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the spread of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and the large-scale movement and plight of refugees. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Lavrov accuses US of hindering appointment of new UN envoy to Libya

14/10/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Wednesday the United States of getting in the way of appointing a new UN envoy to Libya, saying an envoy should be appointed as soon as possible.

In a joint press conference with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, Lavrov said Moscow is with the appointment of a new UN envoy to Libya because the position has been vacant since March.

“It’s no secret that the US is the main obstacle in the process of appointment as it constantly tries to hamper the measures taken by the Secretary General who should have taken a decision long ago.” Lavrov indicated.

Meanwhile, Lavrov accused the US of carrying out activities in Libya that aim to undermine the roles of Russia and Turkey, telling Russia Today that Washington is working in Libya for its own interests to weaken Russia and Turkey’s roles in the country.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical Transition
StatesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Office of Public Prosecution brings five officials to court

The Investigation Department of the Office of Public Prosecution announced that a number of officials …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved