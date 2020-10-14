Lavrov accuses US of hindering appointment of new UN envoy to Libya

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Wednesday the United States of getting in the way of appointing a new UN envoy to Libya, saying an envoy should be appointed as soon as possible.

In a joint press conference with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, Lavrov said Moscow is with the appointment of a new UN envoy to Libya because the position has been vacant since March.

“It’s no secret that the US is the main obstacle in the process of appointment as it constantly tries to hamper the measures taken by the Secretary General who should have taken a decision long ago.” Lavrov indicated.

Meanwhile, Lavrov accused the US of carrying out activities in Libya that aim to undermine the roles of Russia and Turkey, telling Russia Today that Washington is working in Libya for its own interests to weaken Russia and Turkey’s roles in the country.