Tripoli government holds meeting on 2021 budget and proposed reforms

The internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli discussed the draft public budget proposed by the Ministries of Finance and Planning for the year 2020-2021 yesterday.

The draft budget was referred for approval, taking into account the comments suggested by ministers.

The discussions took place at the Prime Minister’s Office during the government’s third emergency meeting of 2020, headed by Presidency Council Deputy Ahmed Maetig, and in the presence of Deputies Mohamed Ammari Zayed Ahmed Hamzah, and the ministers.

At the meeting, the Finance Ministry proposed 26 new reform initiatives divided into financial/digital reform initiatives and institutional initiatives:

Proposed financial and digital reforms

A general financial reform initiative Public sector salaries reform initiative The establishment and development of the 260 Application for salaries The establishment and development of the budget preparation portal An e-payments reform initiative Government e-purchases initiative The establishment of a national biometric database The establishment of ASYCUDA – The Automated System for Customs Data, a computerized system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to administer a country’s customs. The establishment of the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) a digital tracking note for imports. The establishment of GS1 codes project Development of the Tax Authority System Finalizing the 2008-2019 state accounts The unification of the salary grades The establishment of a financial data and reports dashboard

Proposed institutional reforms