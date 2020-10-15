Detainee dies in Garnada Prison, Haftar’s militias storm family’s home

The death of Al-Barani was allegedly caused or precipitated by medical neglect, said the source who requested to stay anonymous for security reasons, explaining “he was suffering from cancer and did not receive the necessary medical care.”

After Al-Barani’s death, Haftar’s militia stormed the deceased’s home in Derna late at night and assaulted his family, threatening them not to hold a funeral for their son.

Several detainees who were noted as political opponents of Haftar have reportedly died inside their prison this year due to lack of health care, medical negligence, and poor conditions.