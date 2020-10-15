Libya’s Interior Ministry visits Airbus to discuss purchase of helicopters

Libya’s Interior Ministry, aligned with the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, today reported that it had paid a visit to Airbus in France. It did not state when this meeting took place.

It said the delegation from the Ministry of Interior visited Airbus in France (most likely at its helicopter headquarters located at Aéroport International Marseille Provence, Marignane near Marseille), and ‘‘held a series of meetings with company officials to benefit from it in the field of aviation, and the possibility of contracting with it to provide the Ministry with a number of aircraft for use in search and rescue operations and first aid, combating illegal immigration, monitoring coasts and borders, and raising the capabilities and flying skills of the Libyan police’’.