Office of Public Prosecution brings five officials to court

The Investigation Department of the Office of Public Prosecution announced that a number of officials accused of obstructing the fair load-shedding of the electricity company have been brought to the Bab Bin Ghashir Court to face charges.

According to the Investigation Office, the list of accused included the Mayor of Janzour Municipality, the Supervisor of Al-Harsha Power Transmission Station, the Supervisor of the Zawiya Power Transmission Station, the Supervisor of the Al-Khums Power Transmission Station, and the Director of the Central Power Stations Management.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor stated that the officials are all accused of exploiting their rank and position and intimidating others to do their bidding, using force to compel them to abstain from their professional work.

They were also accused of abusing their position to benefit some areas, whilst causing harm and hardship to many others.