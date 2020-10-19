Five new mass graves with 12 corpses discovered in Tarhuna

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced yesterday the discovery of five new mass graves in the Rabt project area in Tarhuna. It said 12 unidentified bodies were recovered from the five discovered graves.

It will be recalled that the Authority had announced on 12 October the discovery of three mass graves located close to each other in the same location with eight remains.

It will be recalled that the Authority, part of the Ministry of Justice of Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli and charged by it to investigate missing persons, reported in July that 226 bodies and a number of remains were recovered in Tarhuna and areas south of Tripoli, during the period from June 5 to 16 July.

It will also be recalled that during the war on Tripoli, Tarhuna was under the control of the Kani brother, a family militia that ruled Tarhuna while reportedly violently suppressing other militias. On and off, during Khalifa Hafter’s war on Tripoli, the Kani brothers were aligned to Khalifa Hafter.