Greek Brigadier General named commander of IRINI Operation

The Commander of the Greek Navy in NATO, Brigadier General Theodoros Micropoulos, assumed his official duties as the commander of the European Navel Operation IRINI, set up to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo on Libya.

Micropoulos is set to lead the operation starting from October 19 until the end of the European operation’s mandate on March 31 of next year.

The Brigadier General has been assigned with the duties of commanding the IRINI operation in succession to the Italian Admiral Ituri Sochi, who led the naval operation since May 6.